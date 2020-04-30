MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting four more people have recovered from COVID-19 across their seven counties in southern Illinois. That brings the total to 20 total recoveries.
Out of the 20 total recoveries, one is in Alexander and Hardin Counties, two in Johnson County, three in Massac County, eight in Pulaski County, and five in Union County.
In a news release, S7HD also announced 5 new cases. The cases include two females in their 50s in Union County, one male in his 30s in Union County, one male in his 40s in Union County, and one male from 40s from Pulaski County.
With the new cases, S7HD says there's a total of 45 cases within the seven counties and no deaths. They are reporting three cases of COVID-19 in Alexander County, one case in Hardin County, four cases in Johnson and Massac Counties, 18 cases in Pulaski County, and 15 cases in Union County.
Pope County has not reported at least one case of COVD-19 as of April 30.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 2,563 new cases of COVID-19 as of April 30, bring the state total to 52,918 cases, with 2,355 deaths.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)