Wellness on Wheels van.jpg

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department has released the June schedule for the Wellness on Wheels van, letting the counties it serves known when and where the mobile health clinic will be operating throughout the month. 

The W.O.W. van, provided through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, offers free services including blood pressure checks, stool colorectal cancer tests, medication disposal packets and COVID-19 vaccines including 2nd dose booster, as well as free Narcan training. 

For a fee, the W.O.W. van provides blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; sexually transmitted disease tests including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis and HIV; pregnancy tests; tuberculosis skin tests; and well water tests. 

Appointments are not needed, and the health department says walk-ins are welcome.

The W.O.W. van scheduled for June is: 

Time

Date

Place

10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.

June 1

Goreville Food Market 

1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.

June 1

Rusty’s Home Center, Goreville

10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.

June 8  

Alto Pass Community Park

1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.

June 8  

Union County Market, Jonesboro

10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.

June 15

Happy Hearts Senior Center, Metropolis

1:30 p.m.—4: p.m.

June 15

Brookport City Hall

1 p.m.—3 p.m.

June 17

First Missionary Baptist Church, Cairo

8 a.m.—12 p.m.

June 18

Farmers Market Vienna Square

10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.

June 22

Happy Days Senior Center, Cairo

1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.

June 22

Village of Tamms’ Big Park

10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.

June 29

Village of Olmsted

1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.

June 29

Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted

For more information about the W.O.W. van and other services provided by the Southern Seven Health Department, visit southern7.org. For more information about future Wellness on Wheels events, call Shawnna Rhine at the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 ext. 9161. 