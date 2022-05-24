SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department has released the June schedule for the Wellness on Wheels van, letting the counties it serves known when and where the mobile health clinic will be operating throughout the month.
The W.O.W. van, provided through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, offers free services including blood pressure checks, stool colorectal cancer tests, medication disposal packets and COVID-19 vaccines including 2nd dose booster, as well as free Narcan training.
For a fee, the W.O.W. van provides blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; sexually transmitted disease tests including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis and HIV; pregnancy tests; tuberculosis skin tests; and well water tests.
Appointments are not needed, and the health department says walk-ins are welcome.
The W.O.W. van scheduled for June is:
Time
Date
Place
10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.
June 1
Goreville Food Market
1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.
June 1
Rusty’s Home Center, Goreville
10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.
June 8
Alto Pass Community Park
1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.
June 8
Union County Market, Jonesboro
10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.
June 15
Happy Hearts Senior Center, Metropolis
1:30 p.m.—4: p.m.
June 15
Brookport City Hall
1 p.m.—3 p.m.
June 17
First Missionary Baptist Church, Cairo
8 a.m.—12 p.m.
June 18
Farmers Market Vienna Square
10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.
June 22
Happy Days Senior Center, Cairo
1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.
June 22
Village of Tamms’ Big Park
10 a.m.—12:30 p.m.
June 29
Village of Olmsted
1:30 p.m.—4 p.m.
June 29
Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted
For more information about the W.O.W. van and other services provided by the Southern Seven Health Department, visit southern7.org. For more information about future Wellness on Wheels events, call Shawnna Rhine at the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 ext. 9161.