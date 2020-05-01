MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and two additional recoveries across their seven counties in southern Illinois. There's now 51 total cases and 22 recoveries in the region.
The six new cases includes a Union County woman in her 30s, a Pulaski County man in his 30s, a Pulaski County man, a Union County man in his 40s, a Union County woman in her 50s and a Union County man in his 80s. All six patients are being isolated, a news release says.
The two new recoveries are from Alexander and Union Counties.
With the new cases, S7HD is reporting three COVID-19 cases in Alexander County, one case in Hardin County, four cases in Johnson and Massac Counties, 20 cases in Pulaski County, and 19 cases in Union County.
Pope County has not reported at least one case of COVD-19 as of May 1.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 3,157 new cases of COVID-19 as of May 1, bring the state total to 56,055 cases, with 2,457 deaths.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)