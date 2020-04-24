MASSAC COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department confirms five more people have recovered from COVID-19 in the seven counties. The health department says this brings the total recoveries to nine people.
Currently, S7HD says there are two cases of COVID-19 in Alexander County, one case in Hardin County, three cases in Johnson County, three cases in Massac County, fifteen cases in Pulaski County, and seven cases in Union County.
The health department says Johnson County has two recovered cases, Massac County has three recovered cases, and Pulaski County has four, for a total of nine recovered cases in the southern seven region.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 2,724 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of April 24, bringing the state total cases to 39,658, with 1,795 deaths.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or one of these COVID-19 hotlines:
- Massac Memorial Hospital 1-618-638-1344 (7am-7pm line)
- Southern Illinois Healthcare 1-844-988-7800 (24-hour line)
- St. Francis Medical Center 1-573-331-4200 (7am-5pm line)
- Baptist Health 1-888-227-8478 (24-hour line)