METROPOLIS, IL -- The Southern Seven Head Start program is going online to stay connected with families and keep services available.
When schools closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, S7HS says they started implementing strategies to stay connected with families.
Teachers are preparing activity packets with book readings, virtual dress-up days, science experiments, tips and ideas for the families to do at home.
The Southern Seven Health Department says the Head Start centers have been closed, but the program's teachers and staff have been checking in on the families and helping them with any resources they may need, including meals.
The health department says children enrolled in Head Start are provided meals and snacks while at the centers. This is a vital resource for many families.
Three Head Start centers are providing 'grab and go' meals to families. Parks says these meals meet all of the USDA requirements and will feed the children for that week.
You can contact Southern Seven Head Start to arrange pick-up.
S7HS is also asking these families to complete a questionnaire so they can see what the families need and how they are being affected in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head Start says they will then help families in getting the resources they need.
S7HS also says the teachers are looking ahead to a new school year. Enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year is still going on.
Families can contact their local center or Southern Seven Head Start central office at 618-634-2297 to get the application process started by phone interview.
Southern Seven Head Start is a federally funded, educational program for income eligible families who live in the lower seven counties in Illinois. Children in the program learn Kindergarten readiness skills, participate in educational activities and socialization skills, and receive healthy meals and snacks. They also receive health, dental and developmental screenings.
Families with children in Head Start have access to mental health services, parent engagement and training tools, and services to children of all needs and abilities. They are also able to volunteer in the program.
For more information, search Southern Seven on Facebook and at www.southern7.org.