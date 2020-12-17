SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department in southern Illinois received its first shipment of 160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.
The health department says its staff received the shipment, and transported it to a local health care provider. Frontline workers at that health care provider began receiving their shots Thursday afternoon.
The health department expects to receive a weekly shipment of the vaccine, which will be given out to the seven counties it covers.
"The arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the fight against this pandemic in the Southern Seven region,” Teresa Wilburn, the health department's director of nursing, said in a statement Thursday. “I’m proud to have been a small part of the process in the delivery to one of our hardest hit counties. Frontline workers will be some of the first people to receive the vaccine and I’m looking forward to the months ahead when it could be available for everyone in our communities.”
Because of limited supplies of the vaccine, the shots are only being given to frontline health care workers and people who live in long-term care facilities, under Phase 1A of the CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
The image below shows the latest COVID-19 update from the Southern Seven Health Department.