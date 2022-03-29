Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has partnered with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDHP) to bring mobile health services to residents in high health-risk areas.
The IDHP Wellness on Wheels (WOW) van is expected to arrive in April. The vans will provide residents with health screening and other services, including free narcan training.
Before the van arrives, S7HD is offering a "Wellness on Wheels" free health screening event. On Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., S7HD will be at Golconda Golden Circle Senior Center to offer narcan training, at-home colon cancer tests and blood pressure screenings. S7HD will then offer the same services at the Golcanda High School Community Room from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Attendees can also pay a fee to receive, blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings, STD tests (including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis), HIV, pregnancy, and TB skin tests.
No appointment will be necessary for services and walk-ins are welcome.
When the WOW van does arrive, S7HD is planning to visit high health-risk areas in each of their seven counties to offer these same services.
