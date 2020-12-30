S7HD — Southern Seven Health Department says anyone in the S7 counties who in interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine is invited to add their name to the health department's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
A link to the online contact list has been posted on the S7's Facebook page and on their website, click here.
The survey can also be visited directly with by clicking here.
“We have started to see a sizable increase in the amount of calls coming into the health department with people wondering when they might be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing program. “We have elderly folks who are concerned they might get skipped when it comes time for them to get a vaccine. We also have a lot of people who may not have access to the internet or traditional news media.”
“It’s important to note that this is not a reservation form, a vaccination appointment, or a ‘wait list’,” said Ryder. “It is simply a way for us to maintain a list of contacts so we can keep people notified of the different vaccination phases as we move through them. We will also continue to update vaccination opportunities on our social media channels like Facebook and Twitter in addition to our print, radio, and TV news outlets in the region.”
S7HD says, based on current guidance from Illinois Department of Public Health, the health department expects to receive a weekly shipment of vaccines, which will be distributed throughout the seven counties based on guidance from IDPH and the CDC.
S7HD says currently the vaccines are being provided to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities under Phase 1A of the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
Phase 1 has limited amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine and the health department says they are anticipating to be in Phase 1 until the end of January.
For questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook and online at www.southern7.org