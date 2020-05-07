POPE COUNTY, IL -- The Southern Seven Health Department says there are 11 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region, including the first in Pope County.
The new cases include a male in his 40s from Pope County, one female in her 20s and one female in her 40s in Pulaski County, and two females in their 10s, two females in their 20s, one female in her 80s, one male in his 10s, one male in his 20s, and one male in his 30s in Union County.
The health department says several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the southern seven region.
S7HD reports 1 new recovered case of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region. The individual is from Union County. Currently, there are 32 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
To date, the health department says there are five total cases in Alexander County, one case in Hardin County, four cases in Johnson County, six cases in Massac County, one case in Pope County, 25 cases in Pulaski County, and 57 cases in Union County, for a total of 99 cases.
Additionally, there are three recoveries in Alexander County, one recovery in Hardin County, three recoveries in Johnson County, three recoveries in Massac County, 14 recoveries in Pulaski County, and 8 recoveries in Union County, for a total of 32 recoveries in the region.