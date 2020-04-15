SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department reports four new cases in the southern Illinois region it serves.
The new cases include a woman in her 50s from Pulaski County, a woman in her 40s from Johnson County, and two men from Union County — one in his 60s and the other in his 70s. The health department says all four cases are in isolation.
Across the region it serves, the health department says at total of 13 cases have been confirmed, including:
— Two in Johnson County
— Three in Massac County
— Five in Pulaski County
— Three in Union County
The health department says two of the Massac County patients have recovered.
No coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Southern Seven region as of Wednesday, the health department says.
Illinoisans with questions about COVID-19 can call the state's hotline at 1-800-889-3931. To see the latest information on the outbreak from the state of Illinois, click here.
Read the full news release from the Southern Seven Health Department: