S7HD — Southern Seven Health Department is reporting 162 free COVID-19 tests were given at the drive-thru mobile COVID-19 testing event on Saturday — bringing this event to be the the largest turnout.
So far, S7HD says it has conducted 1,063 free COVID-19 tests in the region since mobile testing began in September.
The health department says the Illinois Department of Public Health and HR Support conducted the tests.
S7HD says this weekend was the 13th drive-thru testing site hosted with the IDPH.
The health department says the free nasal swab test is quick and easy, and you get results in as little as 3 days. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor's referral.
While the virus continues to sweep across the nation, S7HD is encouraging everyone to get tested regardless of symptoms, but especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
As of Dec.18, S7HD reported a total of 4,352 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths across the region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
For more details about COVID-19 mobile testing units, or for questions about COVID-19, call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.