Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) plans to hold several drive-thru flu clinics in Southern Illinois beginning next Wednesday.
According to S7HD, vaccines are covered whole or in part by most insurance companies, so bring your insurance card with you.
The dates and times for each flu clinic are as follows:
October 20- Vienna City park in pavilion #1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
October 21- Elizabethtown Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
October 27- First Missionary Baptist Church in Cairo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tamms Community Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
October 28- Fort Massac State Park in Metropolis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
November 3- Golconda Golden Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
November 4- Union County Farmers Market in Anna from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
November 10- S7HD Pulaski County Clinic in Ullin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In addition to these clinics, flu shots are also available at each Southern Seven clinic office during regular business hours.
Those attending a clinic are asked to not wear a shirt that restricts access to the upper arm. You will also asked to wear a face mask.
No appointments are needed for these clinics. However if you or any family members attending a clinic exhibit COVID-19 symptoms before arriving, you are urged to call S&HD at 618-634-2297.