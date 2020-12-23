UNION, JACKSON COUNTIES, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department has scheduled two more free mobile COVID-19 testing events in Anna and Vienna, Illinois, for after Christmas and into the new year.
The Anna testing will be on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Seven's Union County Clinic location: 260 Lick Creed Rd., Anna, IL 62906.
The Vienna testing will be held on Sunday, Jan 3 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Southern Seven's Vienna Early Learning Center location: 513 East Vine St., Vienna, IL 62995.
S7HD says the free nasal swab test is quick and easy and you'll get results within 3 days. Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor's referral.
The Illinois Department of Public Health and Southern Seven Health Department are hosting these events.
Since September, S7HD says it has held 13 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing more than 1,000 people.
S7HD is encouraging everyone to get testing regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.
If you start experiencing symptoms — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of smell or taste, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea — should begin isolation immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19.
As of Dec. 22, S7HD reports a total of 4,465 COVID-19 cases, with 65 deaths in the southern seven region since the pandemic started in the U.S.
Southern Seven wants anyone who thinks they may be at risk for contracting this disease to be tested. For more details about the COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit, or for questions regarding COVID-19, contact Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit them on Facebook.