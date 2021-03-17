Severe weather made its way through much of the southern United States on Wednesday. It left downed power lines and damage homes as it moved through the area.
One area that saw some severe weather was Tuscaloosa, Alabama. I have a personal connection with the Tuscaloosa area, because I graduated from the University of Alabama in 2019. One of my former professors, Chandra Clark, says the rain and the wind picked up quickly throughout the day.
"Weather is the one thing that does effect all of us, and so I always try to encourage my students to pay attention to the warnings," Clark said.
She says at one point, while they were still in a tornado watch, their sirens were mistakenly set off. As the weather got worse students began packing in to storm shelters to stay safe.
"In Alabama, it's just something that's a fact. You're going to have these come through your area at some point in time, and so you have to be prepared for your family," Clark said. "And that's just something that we all realize here in our state."
Seeing the aftermath of these types of storms emphasizes why it's so important to pay attention to severe weather alerts.
"I try to pay attention, not just for my family's sake, but for other people as well," Clark said.
The National Weather Service says a tornado watch is in effect for the Tuscaloosa-area until 3 a.m. Thursday morning.