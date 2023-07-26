PADUCAH — Repairing roofs of Southside Paducah businesses for up to half the cost of the project is the goal for the city as it accepts applications for its incentive program for businesses in the neighborhood.
The city is encouraging Southside businesses and homeowners to invest in their buildings, and to make the neighborhood a thriving community.
A business owner we spoke with said he is excited for the program.
Neil Ward, who owns Bob's Drive-In in Southside Paducah, is applying for the business grant.
He said the incentives will be great for the community and for other business owners.
Bob's Drive-In has been at its Southside location for 74 years, and Ward said the neighborhood has been a great location for the restaurant.
Ward said the incentive program will make the business better, and that will, in turn, positively impact the area.
"I saw that in the newspaper, and my wife kind of helped me putting it all together," said Ward. "And doing some roof repair here so we appreciate anything and everything that they do."
One business has applied for the commercial grant so far, and the city said interest is growing.
"We've had incentives for downtown, Lower Town navigating, people have seen the success in those areas and so I think people are excited about this opportunity," Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison said.
The city's goal is to stop the deterioration of commercial buildings in the neighborhood, specifically helping with roof repairs.
They will reimburse the business up to 50% of the cost of the project, up to $14,000.
Ward hopes his business will get the grant.
"If they're nice enough to offer it to us, that means they're thinking about us and willing to put their money where they're talking to us about, so I'm excited about that," said Ward.
The city is also hosting a neighborhood walk on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., where leaders will be going door to door, promoting the grant programs to residential areas in the Southside.
The business grant applications will be accepted until Aug. 25.
There are also grant applications for residential housing, too.
Click here for more information about both programs.