PADUCAH — A Family Fun Festival set for Oct. 15 at Robert Coleman Park will include free activities for kids and a chance for the community to tell local leaders what improvements they'd like to see at the park.
The Southside Steering Committee and the city of Paducah are hosting the festival, which is sponsored by CFSB, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the park at 1100 Walter Jetton Boulevard.
In a news release about the festival, the city says the event will be a great way to get the community's input on one of the more popular parks in Southside Paducah.
The Southside Steering Committee focuses on economic development, infrastructure and connectivity, housing, neighborhood vitality and parks and recreation in that neighborhood, and Parks & Recreation Department Director Amie Clark says the festival will help the committee gain insights into the improvements Southside residents want to see.
“Robert Coleman Park is an asset to the Southside region, attracting visitors from all over the community and surrounding areas. The Family Fun Festival is a great way for the Southside Steering Committee to engage the public and gather input as to what improvements are desired by the community. This will help guide our efforts toward future development of the park.” Clark says in a statement included in the news release.
Members of the Southside Steering Committee include Leslie Ballard, Rev. Charles Dunbar, Tommy Hollimon, Mike Muscarella, Kristian Prather, Connie Ragsdale, Tami Snyder, Sonya Thompson, Bryson Wells and Susan Ybarzabal.