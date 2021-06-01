PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is making efforts to beautify neighborhoods in the Southside community.
Tuesday was the first day of the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up.
Warren Pendleton loves living in the Littleville neighborhood on the Southside. Tuesday, the city gave him and his neighbors yellow trash bins. They also put out a community bin for large items like metals and wood.
"The debris that blows around," Pendleton said. "I'm sure you've drove down the street and seen trash along the edge of the street. The cans are available. We can pick it up and put it way, so things look good."
While he appreciates the trash bins, moving forward he wants to see some of the dilapidated buildings develop into family friendly business. With the goal of bringing jobs and recreation to the area.
"It makes me feel sad for the neighborhood, because there's so many good people out here that have so much to contribute," Pendleton said. "But because they're not given the opportunity, a resource is wasted."
This Littleville neighborhood isn't the only community that's getting cleaned up. The Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up will continue for eight weeks, going to a new neighborhood each week.
Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson said it's important that the Southside has the same opportunities as other parts of town.
"If you've got people who are living and doing well, that means I'm living and doing well," Henderson said. "And we can't be satisfied to be fine if other people in our communities are not fine."
Pendleton thinks this is a step in the right direction.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the city will host a celebration at Grace Baptist Church. Community members will get a chance to tell city officials about the neighborhood. Next week, the city will spruce up the Walter Jetton neighborhood.