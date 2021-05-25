PADUCAH — A series of week-long events to beautify Paducah's Southside community will begin next week.
The city says the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up will start with the Littleville neighborhood on June 1-6. This first Rise and Shine Spruce Up week will end with a Sunday Celebration from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 6 at Grace Baptist Church, 1625 Bloom Ave.
The Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up will go on for eight weeks, with each week focusing on one Southside neighborhood.
After Littleville's week, the event schedule is as follows:
- June 8-13 – Walter Jetton
- June 15-20 – Kolb Park
- June 22-27 – Uppertown
- June 29 - July 4 – River Park
- July 6-11 – Dolly McNutt
- July 13-18 – Ella Munal
- July 20-25 – Farley Place
Residents can expected to see "This is Your Week" signs during their neighborhood's week. The city says the Paducah Public Works Department will place yellow garbage rollouts and dumpsters around the neighborhood that residents can use to dispose of garbage and beautify their homes and yards.
The city says large items, including tires and appliances, can be placed in front of their homes next to the street for free collection by the public works department during their neighborhood's week. Each Rise and Shine Spruce Up week will end on Sunday with litter collection and an ice cream social like the celebration set for June 6 for Littleville.
What to help out during your neighborhood's week? Here's what the city says you can do:
- Volunteer to help your neighbors with yard work and moving garbage next to the street or to the dumpsters.
- Put litter and household garbage in yellow rollouts and dumpsters scattered around the neighborhood.
- Put large items and brush, leaves and limbs in front of homes next to the street for free collection by the public works department. You should call the public works department at 270-444-8511 regarding items out for collection.
- Volunteer and celebrate on Sunday, at the end of your neighborhood's week. Help pick up litter, meet your neighbors and enjoy an ice cream social.
- Thank the community partners who are making the Rise and Shine Spruce Up possible.
The city notes that the public works department can't pick up household hazardous waste.
For more information about the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up, visit paducahky.gov/southside-rise-and-shine.