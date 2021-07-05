PADUCAH — Paducah's ongoing effort to beautify the Southside community continues this week in the Dolly McNutt Neighborhood.
So far, the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up has focused on the Littleville, Walter Jetton, Kolb Park, Uppertown and River Park neighborhoods. The eight-week program focuses on one Southside neighborhood each week.
This week, the Paducah Public Works Department will place yellow garbage rollouts and dumpsters around the Dolly McNutt neighborhood so people can get rid of garbage and beautify their homes and yards. People who live in the neighborhood can also put bulky items like tires and appliances in front of their homes next to the street for free collection by the public works department this week.
The Dolly McNutt neighborhood's spruce up week is July 6 through July 11. The week will culminate with a neighborhood celebration at Bob's Drive-In Restaurant at Bridge Street. The celebration is a chance for folks to meet their neighbors, tell city leaders about your neighborhood, pick up litter, and enjoy an ice cream social.
Do you live in Southside Paducah and want to help out during your neighborhood's week? Here's what the city says you can do:
- Volunteer to help your neighbors with yard work and moving garbage next to the street or to the dumpsters.
- Put litter and household garbage in yellow rollouts and dumpsters scattered around the neighborhood.
- Put large items and brush, leaves and limbs in front of homes next to the street for free collection by the public works department. You should call the public works department at 270-444-8511 regarding items out for collection.
- Volunteer and celebrate on Sunday, at the end of your neighborhood's week. Help pick up litter, meet your neighbors and enjoy an ice cream social.
- Thank the community partners who are making the Rise and Shine Spruce Up possible.
After Dolly McNutt's week, there will be two neighborhoods left in the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up:
- Ella Munal — July 13-18
- Farley Pace — July 20-25
For more information about the Southside Rise and Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up, visit paducahky.gov/southside-rise-and-shine.