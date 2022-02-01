PADUCAH — A new committee is putting its focus on a much neglected part of Paducah. The Southside Steering Committee held its first official meeting Tuesday evening inside the Paducah City Commission chambers. Southside development was a priority for the city's 2021 strategic plan goals.
The committee's first meeting was an introduction for its 10 members. Some live in the Southside neighborhood and some work there, but they all have the same goal: change the Southside community for the better.
The Southside neighborhood has seen a lot of change over the years. Connie Ragsdale, one of the committee members, knows not all of the change has necessarily been good.
"People leaving the community, empty houses, kids growing up and not coming back to the community," Ragsdale said.
She's lived on the Southside for 60 years.
"Growing up as a child, I mean, it was both sides of the block," Ragsdale said. "There were houses up and down the road, and every block there were houses and children and just laughter. You just don't hear that anymore."
As a member of the steering committee, she wants to work to change that.
"I want where the people that have gone to come back home," Ragsdale said. "Where there are houses, affordable houses, for them to purchase. Where they can bring their families and grow up on the Southside."
Bryson Wells is the youngest member of the committee. He also wants to make the Southside community somewhere people want to move to.
"I'm personally passionate about real estate, so I'd love to see some economic development or real estate development — maybe some multi-family housing or things like that," Wells said.
He believes getting younger people more involved will bring the type of positive change that's needed.
"Just getting involved any way you can is pivotal," Wells said. "So that way you have a voice for change. You're not just at the mercy of someone else making decisions for you."
The committee will meet again on March 22 at the CFSB Bank building on the Southside. Members will work on establishing ways they can take action in the community.