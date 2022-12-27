NASHVILLE, TN — Luggage pileups and lines filled with frustrated customers set the scene at Nashville Southwest terminal on Monday night.
The Lady Rockets of Crittenden County were in that mess, initially left unsure of what to do next.
"We thought we were going to be on time, everything was showing we were a go. But, as it got closer to time, then it became pretty clear we were going to have a delay," Head Coach Shannon Hodge explained.
Their chaos began at 4 a.m. on Monday as they began waiting for a flight that would eventually be canceled 6 hours later.
"It was pretty hectic — there were bags everywhere, there were people everywhere, we were sleeping on the floor because we were so tired," player Natalie Boone described.
Coach Hodge says the problem wasn't the weather — it was staffing.
"They told us they didn't have a full crew. Maybe they had a pilot — but we didn't have the other crew members, Hodge commented.
"As the morning, you know, crept on — then somebody else in the crew would should up, but they still didn't have a full crew," she says.
After 14 hours of waiting they decided to rent a charter bus and face the 10 hour drive to Orlando. Through it all, this team stuck together.
"When you have adversity you face it. You do the best you can to get through it and you just try to keep moving forward. That's something that's important for them to know and for them to learn and for them to be able to use later," Hodge affirmed.
During the process to get to their tournament, Carley Alexander went through the same thing. Even Alexander's luggage was trapped in the airport.
"12 hours later, after being at the airport trying to sort things out — I'm without luggage and driving to Texas tomorrow," she explained.
With no luck in booking another flight, she plans to drive to her destination Tuesday night.