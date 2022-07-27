CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation announced an upcoming work-zone lane-restriction near mile point 2.7 on KY 1550/Wiswell Road in Calloway County starting on Monday, August 1.
According to a Wednesday release, the restriction will allow for the construction of a turning-lane for Southwest Elementary School, immediately east of the Crossland Road intersection at Wiswell.
The cabinet urges drivers to be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow, controlled by flaggers during the daylight hours.
The cabinet says some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment.
The work is expected to be completed by the time school starts, on Aug. 10.