CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts on Saturday launched off for a history-making ride into orbit aboard a rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.
It is the first launch of astronauts into orbit by a private company.
Their destination: the International Space Station (ISS), 250 miles above Earth.
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were in Cape Canaveral to watch the launch.
It is NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from US soil in nearly a decade.
Because of the coronavirus, NASA severely limited the number of employees, visitors and journalists allowed deep inside Kennedy Space Center, and the crowd was relatively small, at a few thousand.
At the center's tourist complex, though, all 4,000 tickets were snapped up in a few hours.