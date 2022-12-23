Spanish police said on Friday they arrested one of the FBI's top 10 most wanted fugitives, who was staying at a hotel in Madrid under a false identity.
Michael James Pratt, a New Zealand citizen, fled the U.S. after being sentenced to life imprisonment for child pornography, sexual exploitation and sexual assault.
Police said he was involved in the audiovisual production of pornography and recruiting underage girls and young women by deception between 2012 and 2019. According to authorities, he earned more than $17 million with those activities.
Only 57 criminals on the FBI's most wanted list have been arrested outside the U.S., and it is the first time it happened in Spain, Spanish authorities said.
The suspect placed online advertisements offering modelling jobs, which turned out to be pornographic recordings.
Officials said he paid other women as "bait" to convince the victims footage would not be published online.
Sometimes victims were held against their will, and in the worst cases, they were forced to perform sexual practices to which they had previously expressly refused.