WHITESBURG, KY — “Our offices were spared from the flood waters by the width of a brick, maybe four inches," President of the Center for Rural Strategies Dee Davis says.
"We felt it was our responsibility then to document what so many of our neighbors were going through. And we just scratched the surface of the many acts of sacrifice, heroism, and resilience.”
In a Monday release, KET explained they would air the Whitesburg center's half-hour independent documentary, "East Kentucky Flood," on Feb. 15 and 26.
The film tells the stories of communities and residents impacted by the tragic flooding that hit the region in July 2022.
Included in the film are stories about a firefighter who saved lives in Whitesburg, the rebuilding of a grocery store in Isom, and individual residents grappling with the decision to move or rebuild.
According to their website, the documentary will air on several dates between February 15 and March 2.