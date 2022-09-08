MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics.
At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down.
According to two commissioners and other leaders at the meeting, there wasn't a clear explanation on why Neal needed another $20,000 for potential legal fees.
This comes as the county faces two federal lawsuits and the fund already contains $10,000.
"I'm moving monies budgeted for the deputy judge’s position to the legal fund," Neal said during the meeting.
At the meeting, it all started when Neal made a motion to take what used to be part of the deputy judge's salary into the legal fund.
"So those are budgeted dollars that I'm moving from one line in my budget into another line,” Neal said.
Questions immediately came up from Commissioners Kevin Spraggs and Monti Collins.
"I'm not going to vote for another $20,000 into that line," said Spraggs during the meeting. "I have a problem with $10,000 being in the line."
"What is the reasoning behind it? Collins asked during the meeting.
Neal told commissioners he wanted to transfer the fund to save taxpayers money.
"From what I'm hearing, we shouldn't be making any appropriation changes today essentially saying county government should just stop today," said Neal during the discuss.
"How would what I just said stop county government?" replied Collins.
"I am aware of information that there's going to be potential needs for legal monies," Neal told Collins.
We caught up with commissioners Thursday who said they just couldn't understand why Neal needed the extra money for legal issues, even in spite of the county facing two federal lawsuits. Commissioners said the county already has the needed legal support.
"I do not and cannot imagine what he is suggesting," said Spraggs.
"Both of those cases are being defended by outside counsel already, so I do not feel the need to spend more money additionally than we are already spending," Collins told Local 6.
Justin Lamb was the only commissioner who voted to transfer the funds as Neal proposed.
"We'd already passed the budget money, and we usually allow department heads to move money around," said Lamb. "It's not the fiscal court's job to be micromanaging each department."
We tried to get in touch with Neal to discuss the issue with him, but he was not in his office. Our calls and text messages were not returned.
In the meantime, Sheriff Eddie McGuire called the entire meeting bizarre and expressed concern over what could happen during Neal's last few months in office.
"It kind of makes the hair on the back of your next stand up," McGuire said. "He's acting like he has information no one else has."
County Attorney Jason Darnall issued a statement saying the Kentucky Association of Counties is satisfied with their attorney.
Also during the meeting, there was conflict over the Senior Citizen's building. Neal moved to sell it, and that too was shot down.
County leaders tell Local 6 they feel these moves by Neal are over personal vendettas, and have nothing to do with running courts efficiently.
Spraggs is the county judge executive-elect, and will take over in January.
"I am excited to do good things for Marshall County and move the county forward," said Spraggs.
The two lawsuits the county is up again include a discrimination lawsuit involving Marshall County E911 Director Chris Freeman.
The other involves fees on electric bills and stems from 2019.
To watch the Fiscal Court Meeting click here.