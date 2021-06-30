FRANKFORT, KY — Local governments in Kentucky can now apply for grants to spay and neuter cats and dogs from the Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board.
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says the board will award grants of up to $3,000 on a competitive basis. Local governments are not required to match the grant funds, but applicants offering matching funds will receive preference.
Governments can also partner with local nonprofit organizations for the best use of resources. "Applicants are strongly encouraged to seek out the best price possible for the average anticipated cost per alteration, as grant amounts will be based in part on those costs," the agriculture department says in a news release. "Favorable ranking will be given to spay/neuter programs that are mandatory."
The deadline to apply is July 15. Local governments interested in applying can download the application below. Applications, including all documents and required attachments, should be sent to michael.grant@ky.gov.
Most of the funds for the program come from sales of spay/neuter license plates.
For more information, visit kyspayneuter.com or email michael.grant@ky.gov for answers to questions about the grants.