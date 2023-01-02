Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and western Kentucky, including the following counties, in southern Illinois, Massac and Pope. In western Kentucky, Graves, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken. * WHEN...Until 115 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 914 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Metropolis, Calvert City, Reidland, Lone Oak, Brookport, Salem, Golconda, Ledbetter, West Paducah, Burna, Barkley Regional Airport, Dixon Springs, New Columbia, Joy, Grand Rivers, Kevil, Joppa, Smithland and Carrsville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some potentially significant, is possible. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training of storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Massac, southeastern Pope, central Crittenden, Livingston, western Caldwell, northwestern Marshall, southeastern McCracken and northern Lyon Counties through 1015 PM CST... At 926 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms from near Reidland to near Smithland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Calvert City and Burna around 935 PM CST. Salem around 945 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these storms include Marion, Eddyville, Princeton, Farmersville and Creswell. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 16 and 47. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 49 and 81. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH