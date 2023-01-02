NA26M01022023_thumb.0000000.jpg

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — The vote for speaker of the house is set to take place Tuesday.

It will be the first order of business on day one of the 118th Congress.

After republicans flipped control of the house in the midterm elections, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy was poised to win the speaker's gavel. However, it's now unclear if he will get the 218 votes needed to secure the position.

In a new letter obtained by NBC News on Sunday, nine GOP House members expressed skepticism over a potential Speaker McCarthy, saying he has not yet done enough for the party.

If McCarthy does not win on Tuesday, the speaker vote could drag on to multiple ballots — something that hasn't happened in a century.