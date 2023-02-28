PADUCAH — A former Paducah City Commission candidate gave public comment during Tuesday's commission meeting directed at Commissioner David Guess, who was removed from office earlier this year and then reinstated by Judge Tony Kitchen on a temporary basis.
Guess was removed from office after he sent text messages with racist connotations to Paducah Assistant Fire Chief Greg Cherry on Election Day in reference to then-rival commission candidate Dujuan Thomas.
Thomas spoke directly to the commission and Guess Tuesday night about recent diversity equity and inclusion training.
"He felt like nothing was wrong. That's the same reason he failed to apologize to not only me, but the community, when the texts were brought to the public and the reason he probably failed to attend the DEI training that you supported," Thomas said. "And why you accepted $6,000 back pay from the city for time you didn't even work."
Thomas concluded his remarks, which he gave during the public comment section of the meeting, saying Guess should resign from the commission. Guess was reinstated by the court temporarily while Kitchen considers a final ruling on his appeal.