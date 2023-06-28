METROPOLIS, IL — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is launching a special inspection into the Honeywell plant in Metropolis, Illinois.
The public is concerned.
The most recent incident, a safety equipment failure on June 21, 2023, follows a uranium release earlier in the month.
That was June 12, 2023, when uranium hexafluoride, a toxic chemical compound, was released.
The release was contained to the site, and a shelter in place was issued for neighbors.
Honeywell says its monitoring system did not detect any release outside the fence line, and an all clear was issued nearly three hours later.
The most recent incident wasn’t of the same magnitude.
The equipment failure was classified as a non-emergency.
A preliminary report from Honeywell says when one of the remote valves failed to close, a worker closed it manually.
Honeywell does not believe there was a threat to the public, but the community is waiting to hear the results of the investigation by the NRC.
Uranium hexafluoride: It's a toxic chemical Richard Jacobs worked with for 25 years before retiring from the Metropolis Honeywell plant.
“It's bad. It'll kill anything it touches,” Jacobs says.
After news of safety incidents at his former workplace, his concern continues to grow.
“A lot of new people out there, that's not a plant that to turn on and run and everything works the way it's supposed to work,” says Jacobs.
Jacobs is asking for Honeywell to take safety concerns seriously because he knows firsthand just how what they do inside this facility can affect the environment.
“I actually had my wife pass away in 2019 from brain cancer. I don't know if it's related, but the doctors told me that it was environmental,” Jacobs says.
He worries about how safety incidents could impact his health.
But he's confident the nuclear regulatory commission's investigation will make operations at Honeywell safer.
“They'll get on them pretty bad about it. They'll make them be as safe as they can be and take every precaution,” says Jacobs.
Jacobs wasn't aware of either incident at the plant.
He hopes this investigation brings transparency to Honeywell and his community.
“They need to make sure that the public knows what's going on and what they're doing to alleviate the problems that they're having,” he says.
Local 6 reached out Honeywell to find out how frequently something like this happens and the severity of the event.
They didn't answer any questions, but they did send the following statement.
“Honeywell is working with the nuclear regulatory commission during its inspection at our Metropolis Works facility. The safety and well-being of our employees and the community is our top priority.”
The NRC's primary goal is to assess the plant's safety plan and make sure issues like this don't happen again.
The NRC will document its findings in a public report within 45 days of concluding the inspection.