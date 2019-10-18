FULTON, KY — More than 9 million military personnel served in the Vietnam War era.
When they returned from deployment, they did not receive a warm welcome.
That changed for several veterans at a pinning ceremony Friday afternoon.
The American Legion in Fulton, Kentucky, and the Daughters of American Revoltuion Paducah Chapter organized a lapel pinning ceremony.
The event was set for veterans who were unable to collect pins at the "Wall That Heals," event last October in Paducah.
Veterans from Fulton, Kentucky, and those from Union City and South Fulton, Tennessee, were all invited.
Kenneth Mathis, a Vietnam veteran who joined the military because he was inspired by his older brother, received his pin. He said he feels honored.
"It means a whole lot, simply because the way we were treated when we got back," said Mathis.
He said their welcome back was not pleasant, but seeing his family was all he needed.
"No respect, spit upon, called names, but I was so happy to get home," said Mathis.
There were smiles and handshakes all across the room.
Many of thee veterans never thought they would see a day like Friday.
Veteran Chairperson Cheryl Bendick has worked with the Daughters of American Revolution for some time.
She said it is humbling to be part of an event like this.
"We're just try to bring in everything that we can to make this a very special event for those very special people who served for us," said Bendick.
American Legion Commander Don Robertson is with the Marshall Alexander American Legion Post 72 in Fulton.
He said this event was necessary, especially in a time where he believes vets are forgotten.
"I just think people ought to think more about their veterans this day and time that would lay down their lives for them," said Robertson.
Mathis and several other veterans discussed the past, present and future.
He urges people to honor veterans by revisiting the history of the United States. "All of it is ugly, but they need to study their history and find out why they have the right to do what they do today," said Mathis.
The event wrapped up with a prayer.
Organizers still have hundreds of pins to hand out.
If you know a veteran who hasn't gotten a pin, they can get one at the American Hero Veterans Day Celebration in November.
The event will take place at the Expo Center in Paducah, begin at 6:30 a.m. with a sunrise service.