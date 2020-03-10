MARTIN, TN -- It has been one week since the tornadoes touched down in middle Tennessee, killing 24 people and leaving hundreds more without homes.
While the Nashville and Cookeville communities continue to recover, a restaurant on the other side of the state is stepping up to help.
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar in Martin is offering a "Nashville Strong" milkshake all month.
It features Goo Goo Clusters, which were originally made in Nashville.
Proceeds from the shakes sold will go to help rebuild the areas affected by the tornado damage.
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar is located at 112 Lovelace Street in Martin.