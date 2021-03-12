MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County High School Special Olympics basketball players got a big sendoff Friday! 

Special Olympics coach Johnny Byrd tells Local 6 19 athletes from two different teams are heading to the MidAmerica Sports Center in Louisville for the Special Olympics Basketball Showcase.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they can't play games this year. But, on Saturday, they'll be showing off their shooting, passing and dribbling skills at the showcase event. 

Marshall County High School media arts teacher Chad Darnall shared video from the sendoff the players received, complete with a drum line and support from local police officers and sheriff's deputies. 