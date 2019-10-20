PADUCAH— Sunday was day two of the Special Olympics bowling tournament.
Athletes from area one competed in the unified team bowling portion of the tournament, where the athletes competed with non-disabled peers.
Laura Miller with Special Olympics Kentucky says the pairs have trained together for months before their first competition before state.
"Our goal is to have everyone to compete together in an inclusive environment," Miller said. "That's what our unified sports do when we are able to partner individuals with and without disabilities to compete for a common goal."
Miller says they still hold their traditional Special Olympics, but with the growth of the program, they are now also able to hold these unified partner events.