Special Olympics of McCracken County is in danger of losing a huge chunk of funding.
That's because they may have to end one of their biggest fundraisers.
The Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull fundraiser for Special Olympics may cease to exist due to lack of participation.
Sponsors say they don't know why team support and donations have fallen off, but it's possibly due to COVID-19 or inflation.
As for the event, they call it "Pullin' for a Purpose." The truck pull is known to bring in more than $60,000.
The money allows hundreds of athletes of all ages to participate in local and state Special Olympics events.
Local 6 spoke with Special Olympics athlete Alicia Thomas and her mother Michele Thomas. They want to encourage other teams to sign up so they can keep playing and watching the sports they love.
"I play pitcher and sometimes first base," Alicia said. We caught up with her Friday, right before she left for the Softball State Tournament in Bowling Green, KY. She was on one of the seven teams that advanced after the Regional Tournament in Paducah in August.
"I like hanging out with my friends and playing sports and the exercise," Alicia said.
She loves softball, but she's very clear about which sport is her favorite.
"Basketball," she said. "I like to hit the 3-pointers."
Alicia is 26 years old and on the autism spectrum. Her mother said Special Olympics changed their life.
"Another special needs parent knocked on our door one day and asked if she wanted to be involved," Michele said. "We didn't know about it until they invited us."
To participate and travel to events, athletes rely on fundraisers like The Big Brown Truck Pull. Teams of 15 go up against an 18-wheeler in a race to see who can pull it 12 feet in the fastest time.
"We are really in danger of not being able to host the event again due to lack of participation," Michele said.
They need at least 10 teams. Right now, there are only four signed up.
The event brings in thousands of dollars, and organizers said the event is by far the biggest percentage of their funding.
Michele said if the truck pull comes to an end, it would be devastating.
"Some special needs families might be able to work every day, but in our case she would be at home with nothing to do," Michele said.
While it would impact McCracken County, it would also have a ripple effect. If less athletes participate in the Paducah area, then there are less teams for regional events and less teams in places like Murray or Mayfield to play.
"She has really cultivated a lot of relationships and that's just a whole other family to her," Michele said. "It has been a huge part of both our lives really."
Alicia said her teams mean so much to her, so she's asking the public to form their own team to pull that truck.
"You can come down and help us and donate money and get a team together," Alicia said.
Half of the money stays local. The other half goes to the state level. It pays for everything from gear to hotel rooms to food to T-shirts and uniforms.
They need sponsors—but especially teams.
You need 15 people and $750 to sign up.
The event is set for Oct. 15 at Heartland Church in Paducah.
To learn more about the Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics or sign up, click here.
To like the Paducah Big Brown Truck Pull for Special Olympics on Facebook, click here.