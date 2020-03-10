Concern over over COVID-19 convinced Special Olympics Kentucky to cancel its 2020 state basketball tournament that was scheduled for this weekend in Louisville.
Organizers made that announcement on Facebook Tuesday that it has canceled the 2020 State Basketball Tournament and Team Skills Competition. They said they will not be able to reschedule to tournament.
"We know this is disappointing to all our athletes who have worked so hard and who were so excited to compete this weekend," Special Olympics Kentucky said in the announcement. "Trust us, we are disappointed too. Basketball means so much in our state and we know this is an event everyone looks forward to. However, our primary concern is and always will be everyone’s health and safety, and we know that we serve an often medically vulnerable population. With that in mind, we couldn’t justify going ahead with the Tournament."
The organization says it will decide whether to change its plans for future events in the next week or two.
Eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kentucky. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised against large gatherings to prevent the spread of the virus, and has released guidelines for communities and organizations that are holding large events.