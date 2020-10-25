FRANKFORT, KY — For the ninth consecutive year, the Special Olympics Kentucky has announced its Holiday Gift Card Raffle, just in time to boost one lucky person's buying power for the holidays.
SOK says this year's raffle prize is one of the largest in its history, offering $3,600 in gift cards to popular retailers, restaurants, and more.
SOK Director of Communications and External Relations Mark Buerger says tickets cost $10 each and all proceeds go to support Special Olympics Kentucky sports, health, and school-based programs for those with intellectual disabilities.
Buerger says this year's winner will receive a $500 gift card to Amazon, $350 gift card to Kroger, $250 gift card to Lowe's, Panera Bread, Papa John's Pizza, Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, Visa and Walmart, $200 gift cards to Nanz & Kraft Florists and Thorntons, and $100 gift cards to Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Frenchie's Modern Nail Care, Home Depot, Logan's of Lexington, Palmers Restaurant and Target.
You can buy your ticket online by clicking here, by calling 502-695-8222, or from Special Olympics Kentucky and law enforcement volunteers in many parts of the commonwealth. Only $5,000 tickets will be available for sale.
Buerger says the drawing for the raffle will be held at the Special Olympics Kentucky state office in Frankfort at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The winner doesn't have to be present at the time of the drawing.
The Holiday Gift Card Raffle is sponsored by Frankfort Civitan Club, UBS, J.P. Morgan, LA Surety Solutions, Texas Roadhouse, Nanz & Kraft Florists, Thorntons, Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Logan’s of Lexington and Palmers Restaurant.
For more information about the Holiday Gift Card Raffle, contact Francie Ueltschi at 502-695-8222 or fueltschi@soky.org.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state, and national programs is offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings though the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 1,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the global movement in 2018.