PADUCAH– Special Olympics Kentucky and the Murray State University Occupational Therapy program have partnered to start the Special Olympics Young Athlete Program (YAP).
YAP is free for children ages two through seven. Any child can participate, regardless if they have a disability or not.
The program is designed to introduce children to sports before they become eligible for the Special Olympics at the age of eight.
YAP will encourage gross motor development in a fun, non-competitive atmosphere. The program will focus on movements like jumping, kicking, running, catching, and throwing.
The program will be held from 5 p.m until 6 p.m at the Murray State University Paducah Campus, and will run each Tuesday in July, starting July 6. Sessions will be run by graduate level students in the Occupational Therapy program.
For additional information and to register for the program contact Laura Miller at (270) 293-9054 or email lmiller@soky.org.