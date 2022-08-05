PADUCAH — On Saturday, more than 200 athletes will compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky Region 1 Softball Tournament in Paducah.
Organizers say 14 teams will compete on the fields at Lone Oak Park Saturday. One Paducah team will compete, as well as teams from Barren County, Bowling Green, Christian County, Owensboro, Russellville and Murray.
Seven teams competing Saturday will move on to the State Tournament, which will be held Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 in Bowling Green.
The games will begin at 9 a.m., and organizers say the last possible games will start at 2 p.m. Lone Oak Park is at 650 Denver Ave. in Paducah.