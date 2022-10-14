PADUCAH — Special Olympics Kentucky will hold its first-ever Western Kentucky Flag Football Regional Tournament at McCracken County High School on Sunday, Oct. 16.
Nearly 100 athletes on 10 teams will compete, which is a qualifier for the State Flag Football Tournament. Teams will compete for regional titles in two districts.
Games start at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m.
Two teams from McCracken County will be playing. Two Marshall County teams that include the Team Kentucky players in the 2022 USA Games in June will also be competing. Other teams come from Bowling Green, Henderson County, Murray, Owensboro and Russellville.
This is the second of three regional tournaments that Special Olympics Kentucky will hold this season. The third tournament will be on Oct. 30 in Crestview Hills.
All teams are eligible to play in the State Flag Football Tournament, which will be on Nov. 12 at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
Flag football was added to the Special Olympics Kentucky sports program as an exhibition sport in 2009 and as a medal-awarding sport in 2010.
For more information, contact Holly Vincent, director of sports and competition, at 502-695-8222 or hvincent@soky.org.