(NBC) — NBC News will provide a Special Report momentarily for the release of the Department of Justice affidavit used to secure the search warrant of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
92°
Partly Cloudy
92° / 67°
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threat in McCracken County
- Barbecue on the River changes location, layout for first time in 27 years
- Early morning Mayfield house-fire breaks out on Cherry Drive
- Greenfield's Rodehaver returns home from hospital
- With new organizer, new location for Barbecue on the River, vendors preparing for influx of visitors
- Biden signs executive order kick-starting implementation of sweeping US chip manufacturing law
- Greenfield player makes miraculous recovery after heart stops
- Man accused of murdering woman in Paducah motel pleads not guilty at arraignment
- 'A historic step for Mayfield,' as bids submitted for courthouse demolition
- One year after murder of SIU student Keeshanna Jackson's murder, investigation into deadly shooting continues
Videos
© Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.