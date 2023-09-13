The Pennsylvania State Police are holding a news conference about the capture of Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from the Chester County Prison 14 days ago.
MORE DETAILS: Pennsylvania escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody, source says
The Pennsylvania State Police are holding a news conference about the capture of Danelo Cavalcante who escaped from the Chester County Prison 14 days ago.
MORE DETAILS: Pennsylvania escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante is in custody, source says
Currently in Paducah