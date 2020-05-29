NBC NEWS SPECIAL — President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House around 1 p.m.
NBC News is providing a Special Report to cover the event. Lester Holt will be anchoring.
NBC NEWS SPECIAL — President Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House around 1 p.m.
NBC News is providing a Special Report to cover the event. Lester Holt will be anchoring.
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah