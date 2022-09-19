LONDON — Hundreds of world leaders have flown in, billions are expected to watch around the world and the final members of the epically long line of mourners have paid their final respects. Britain is now ready to lay to rest its longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, marking the end of an era-defining reign.
The royal family will be joined by 2,000 dignitaries for the state funeral at Westminster Abbey, with huge crowds expected to line the streets of London outside.
The queen’s coffin will then be carried through the heart of the British capital, with King Charles III and his siblings, as well as the queen’s grandsons, Princes William and Harry, leading the solemn procession behind her casket.
Elizabeth will then make her final journey to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, just over a year after his death.
Here’s what to know today:
- A line that stretched for miles along London's River Thames has ended after the final public mourners paid their last respects to the queen early Monday.
- At around 4:45 a.m. (CT) a gun carriage carrying the queen’s coffin will depart from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and other members of the royal family following behind.
- The queen's grand state funeral will begin at around 5 a.m. (CT), with hundreds of world leaders and other dignitaries in attendance.
- A procession will then take place at about 6:15 a.m. (CT) through a central London route lined by crowds in a country that has come to a near-standstill for the event.
- The queen's coffin will then be taken to Windsor, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip.
Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to the queen in his sermon
"Rarely has such a promise has been so well kept," Welby said. "Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen."
King Charles III's reign promises to be unlike his mother’s
There has long been a debate about the type of sovereign Charles will be after the queen’s quiet, widely popular reign. His defenders say he has been the hardest-working royal, a tireless campaigner for charitable causes who fought for conservation long before such issues became fashionable.
But due to the purely constitutional role of the monarchy in Britain, critics believe that Charles' openly political positions could cause a crisis if the government adopts a position he has previously backed — from supporting farmers to approving controversial architecture — even if there is no evidence he has actually intervened.
Secretary-General of the Commonwealth delivers first lesson of the service
Baroness Patricia Scotland, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, delivered the first lesson of the service.
"O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory?" she read from Corinthians 15.
"The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth usthe victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."
The full order of service for the funeral at Westminster Abbey
The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II is underway at Westminster Abbey.
Read the full order of service here:
At 11:00 am Her Majesty The Queen's State Funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.
Read the Order of Service:
A national two-minute silence will take place today at 11:55am to mark the death of Her Majesty The Queenhttps://t.co/WDdB9m75LG pic.twitter.com/JeQEkJTR7x— Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 19, 2022
National two-minute silence to take place
A national two-minute silence will take place today to mark the death of the queen, the British government has said.
It will commence at 11:55 a.m. local time (5:55 a.m. CT).
Dean of Westminster recalls queen's 'lifelong sense of duty'
The Dean of Westminster opened the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II.
"With gratitude, we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years," David Hoyle said of the late monarch.
"With admiration we recall her lifelong sense of duty and dedication to her people," he said. "With thanksgiving we praise god for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion."
He also recalled Elizabeth's "love for her family" as he asked attendees to remember their "many reasons for thanksgiving."
The symbolism behind wreath of flowers on the queen's coffin
At King Charles III's request, the wreath contains flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, Buckingham Palace said.
It includes plants chosen for their symbolism, including rosemary for remembrance and myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage. The myrtle in the wreath was cut from a plant grown from a sprig in the queen's wedding bouquet in 1947. English oak, which is meant to symbolize the strength of love, was also included, the palace said.
Other elements of the wreath include scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, with shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, as well as touches of white reflecting the Royal Standard on which the wreath sits.
Also upon the king's request, the wreath was made in a sustainable way, in a nest of English moss and oak branches and without the use of floral foam, it said.
Queen's funeral service underway
Royal family members including heir to the throne, Prince William, and his two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, could be seen solemnly walking somberly behind the coffin.
The queen's funeral route
At 6:30 a.m. (12:30 a.m. CT) Monday, the final mourners were allowed into Westminster Hall to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state.
Hours later, the queen's coffin was lifted from Westminster Hall to the State Gun carriage by the late monarch's Grenadier Guards, famed around the world for their distinctive tall bearskin caps and red jackets.
The carriage is 123-year-old and has been used in state funeral processions since that of Queen Victoria in 1901, and is traditionally towed by sailors, instead of horses. On Monday, the new King Charles III, and Elizabeth's other children, as well as Princes William and Harry, and a guard of honor, the accompany the coffin on foot to nearby Westminster Abbey.
After the funeral, the coffin will proceed to Wellington Arch, the original entrance to Buckingham Palace, which later becoming a victory arch proclaiming the Duke of Wellington's defeat of Napoleon in the Battle of Waterloo. Once there, her coffin will be transferred to the state hearse and travel to Windsor Castle, west of London, where Elizabeth will be buried.
Queen's coffin arrives at the gate of Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II's 'final journey' begins
In a days-long funeral procession that began last Sunday, the queen's oak coffin traveled from Balmoral, the Scottish castle where she died, to Holyroodhouse, her official palace in Edinburgh. On Tuesday, the procession continued to Buckingham Palace in London and then to Westminster Abbey, where today's funeral proceedings are taking place.
Mourners had the opportunity to see the queen's oak coffin as it lay in state in Edinburgh and London, with queues in England's capital topping 14 hours.
What are the objects on top of the queen's coffin?
Since lying in state, queen Elizabeth's coffin has been draped in the Royal Standard flag, and adorned with the instruments of the state; the Royal Imperial Crown, the Sovereign’s Orb and the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Cross. These objects will remain in place until the end of the funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle, when they will be ceremoniously lifted off her coffin and placed on an altar.
The imperial state crown is what the monarch wears on their coronation day, as well as at other official occasions such as the opening of the English parliament. It is made from gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, and symbolises the sovereignty and power of the monarch. A centerpiece of the crown is St Edward's Sapphire, discovered in the tomb of St Edward the Confessor in 1163.
The sovereign's orb and spectre both date back to the coronation of Charles II in 1661. The orb, a golden globe surmounted by a cross, the orb reminds the monarch that their power is derived from God. The spectre has been used at every monarch's coronation since 1661, and was transformed in 1910 by Elizabeth's grandfather George V, with the addition of the Cullinan I diamond, the largest colourless cut diamond in the world.
It is known as the "great star of South Africa". The jewel was a gift of the government of South Africa after the Boer War in 1907, but like the Indian Kohinoor diamond in the Queen Mother's coronation crown, has recently attracted calls on social media and by historians to be repatriated, as South Africa was under British imperial rule when they made the gift.
Queen's coffin being placed onto gun carriage
After lying in state since Wednesday, the queen's coffin is being moved onto the gun carriage for the somber procession to Westminster Abbey, where the queen's funeral service will be held.
Royal spouses arrive for funeral service
Members of the royal family arrive for the funeral
Members of the royal family have started arriving at Westminster Abbey for the funeral service after hundreds of foreign dignitaries, including President Joe Biden, filed in and took their seats for the service.
King Charles III will be arriving separately.
Mourners cheer as King Charles III makes way to funeral service
The king will be joined by other royal family members and more than 500 foreign dignitaries, who have already arrived.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives at Westminster Abbey
Liz Truss, the last of the 15 British prime ministers to be appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, has arrived for the service.
The day the queen died, Truss, who had been appointed just days before, said the monarch's passing was a "huge shock" for the nation, calling her "the rock on which modern Britain was built."
Truss was joined by all living former British prime ministers at the service.
Former British prime ministers arrive
Former British prime ministers have arrived at Westminster Abbey.
Former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Tony Blair could all be seen walking into the church ahead of the service.
What is the gun carriage that will carry queen Elizabeth?
Pulled along by 98 sailors, queen Elizabeth's coffin is being carried along by a 123-year-old gun carriage, first used in the funeral of Queen Victoria, Britain's second longest reigning monarch in 1901.
The tradition of using members of the Royal Navy to tow the carriage also dates back to Victoria's funeral, although historical accounts of why they were first used differ, according to the Naval Historical Society of Australia.
One observer claimed that horses reared and threatened to overturn the late queen's coffin during her funeral procession in 1901, whilst another claimed that part of the carriage broke during the ceremony. Either way; the resulting fact that sailors on hand saved the day using improvised drag ropes to bear the carriage has been used as a tradition in place in all following royal funerals.
Queen Elizabeth is strongly linked to Britain's navy. As well as being head of the armed forces, her father, George VI served as a naval officer, as did her husband, the late prince Philip.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden join queen's funeral service
President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden have arrived for the queen's funeral service. They arrived at the service in a private car.
After travelling to London this weekend, the presidential couple attended Westminster Hall Sunday to pay their respects to the queen as she lay in state.
They also signed the official book of condolences.
"Our hearts go out to the Royal Family — King Charles and all the family. It’s a loss that leaves a giant hole," Biden said after the signing, according to the White House transcript.
Queen was a constant source of inspiration, military and police veterans say
“I was 23 years in the army and then 15 years in the police, so for 38 years the queen was my boss,” said Lomas, 70, who served in the first Gulf War and Northern Ireland. “Every time I went past Buckingham Palace at night I would say, ‘Goodnight and sleep well.’”
Marshall, 65, said that they saw the queen as someone who gave them strength.
“Our jobs were incredibly difficult at times, we have seen things that made you think, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’” said Marshall, who is from Norwich, eastern England. “But then you think about ‘the boss’ and her service and dedication, and think, ‘If she can do it, I can too.’”
Procession viewing areas have reached capacity, officials say
Designated areas to view the queen's funeral procession in central London have all reached capacity, authorities have announced. Entry will be barred to all new arrivals.
The city's government urged people on their way to see the proceedings to use a dedicated walking route in Hyde Park to view the procession.
Foreign dignitaries start arriving at Westminster Abbey
More than 500 foreign heads of state and dignitaries who were invited to attend the funeral have started arriving at Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral service, which will take place at 11 a.m.
Prime ministers, presidents and emperors are among the attendees, including U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Some of the dignitaries have been driven to the abbey in buses amid tight security.
They will join some 2,000 people, including healthcare workers and people recognized for extraordinary contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, attending the service.
Major train disruptions in London due to power line failure
Major train disruption in London this morning have threatened to throw a wrench in plans to view the queen's funeral procession.
All lines between London Paddington and Slough are blocked due to damage to overhead line equipment, the Great Western Railway announced. Trains on the Heathrow Express and the Elizabeth Line have also been affected.
“Passengers can use their tickets on Tube and bus services instead,” the Heathrow Airport announced ahead of the queen’s funeral.
Separately, trains between Reading and Newbury have also been cancelled or delayed up to 90 minutes after a person was hit by a train.
Which world leaders will be in attendance at queen's funeral?
Leaders and heads of state from across the globe are coming together in central London today to attend the state funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.
Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the service at Westminster Abbey, including President Joe Biden, kings and queens from across Europe, and leaders of Commonwealth nations.
An 'amazing' privilege, last person in line to see queen lying in state says
A woman who was the last member of the public allowed into Westminster Hall to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth II said she felt "privileged" to have that honor.
“It feels amazing," Chrissy Heerey told NBC News. The mourner, who had joined a massive line of people hoping to say their final farewells to the queen, said she felt "privileged and honored that I was able to do that and to be able to pay my respects."
However, Heerey said she felt for those who did not get the chance in the end to pay their respects.
"I wanted to make sure that everybody was going to get to get through," she said.
The line was cut off at around 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET), amid final preparations for the queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey.
In London, thousands gathered in miles-long line to pay their final respects
They came in their thousands to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in London ahead of her funeral Monday. Mourners were united n the need to bear witness to the country’s longest-reigning monarch and express their admiration for a woman many saw as the nation’s grandmother.
The line was open around the clock until it reached capacity on Friday, the river of humanity stretching five miles from central to south-east London. Police warned that mourners could wait up to 30 hours, but the queue moved quickly with mourners in good spirits and cafés along the river Thames doing a roaring trade in tea and bacon sandwiches.
In Westminster Hall, where the body was taken from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, a continuous armed guard watched over her coffin, draped in the red, yellow and blue royal standard and the imperial crown, with people allowed to file past and pay respects.
Queen’s grandchildren Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend funeral
Two of the queen’s grandchildren, Prince George and his younger sister Princess Charlotte, will attend the queen’s state funeral Monday, according to the order of service released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening.
They are the eldest children of the heir to the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Catherine.
George, 9, is now second in line to the throne. Charlotte, 7, is third.
Their other sibling, Prince Louis, who is 4-years old, is not listed among the attendees.
According to the order of service, George and Charlotte are expected to walk through Westminster Abbey, a historic church in central London where the funeral service will be held, in a procession behind the queen’s coffin with other members of the royal family.
They will be walking together behind their parents, and will be followed by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.
'Remembering our Queen': Royal family shares video tribute to late monarch
The royal family's official Twitter account shared a moving video tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, featuring a montage of photos of her life and over 70-year reign.
Remembering Our Queen.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022
Today people from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/yuFxoo6Gdu
'It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,' say those among last in line to pay final respects
“We arrived at 9 p.m. last night and the officials were warning everyone, ‘When the line reaches capacity, we’re done,’” said Achio-Egwel outside the gates at 6:15 a.m. (1:15 a.m. ET), 15 minutes from the back of the 5-day line. “When we got a wristband we thought, ‘yes!’ but then noticed it said that it did not guarantee entry.”
“It was only in the last hour that we were pretty sure we were going to make it,” said Smith. “Nine hours sounds like a lot but considering some people waited 14…”
Despite the wait and the close call getting in, they had no regrets. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Achio-Egwel. “We’ll probably never have a queen as head of state in our lifetimes again so it really is an end of an era.”
Over 10,000 police officers to be deployed for queen's funeral
Over 10,000 police officers will be deployed across London and in Windsor during the queen's state funeral on Monday, in what will be the single largest security operation in history.
Around 2,300 police officers will line the route from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle and 1,000 police officers will line the route from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. At least 3,000 officers have been drafted from forces outside the capital to bolster the operation.
Around 2,000 officers will also be deployed near St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest.
Many world leaders and other dignitaries are in London to attend the proceedings. The security operation planned for London is larger than previous arrangements for the 2012 London Olympics and the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.
The women who were first in line to see the queen lying in state in London
Some of them waited days to file past the late monarch when she lies in state under armed guard in a continuous 24-hour operation at London’s historic Westminster Hall.
Vanessa Nanthakumaran was the first person to show up at the staging area across the river from Westminster Abbey, from where mourners are allowed to file into the ancient building to say farewell to the only monarch most in the country have ever known.
“I’m very happy that I’m going to be the first, but I didn’t set out to be the first,” she said. “I just wanted to pay my respects, and I knew there would be a lot of people who felt the same.”
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen portrait of queen
This previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II was released late Sunday by Buckingham Palace.
It was taken in May at Windsor Castle, which the queen used as both a private residence and as an official Royal residence where she undertook certain formal duties.
Doors to Westminster Abbey open
Politicians and other dignitaries invited to Elizabeth's funeral are now able to file into the abbey.
The queen's coffin is expected to arrive at 10:52 a.m. (5:52 a.m. ET), with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET).
Mourners arrive nearly 10 hours ahead of funeral service
Andy Livsey, 65, and his partner Katie David, 55, arrived just after 1 a.m. early Monday morning (8 p.m. Sunday ET) and will have been waiting almost 10 hours before the funeral actually starts.
“It’s so friendly down here and we’ve met some lovely people,” said Livsey, who lives in Cornwall and got a hotel room in London just for the occasion.
“We’ve got some snacks but the key is minimal water consumption — for obvious reasons.”
'I’ll miss her terribly,' Canada's PM says ahead of queen's funeral
In an interview to the BBC, Trudeau said coming to London and not being able to see the monarch is something that catches him "off guard a little bit."
“I’ll miss her terribly," a visibly emotional Trudeau said.
Here's what to expect today as Britain marks end of an era
Millions of people from around the world will be watching as Queen Elizabeth's II is laid to rest in a state funeral.
At around 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET), a gun carriage carrying the queen's coffin will depart from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey, with King Charles III and other members of the royal family following behind.
The funeral service is expected to begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), with the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, to conduct the service.
Later, the queen will embark upon her final journey, to Windsor, where she will be buried alongside her beloved husband, the late Prince Philip.