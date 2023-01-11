PRINCETON, KY — A local mother's plea has been heard, and transportation officials are taking steps toward change.
Matt Brewer, 17, died at the intersection of Kentucky 91 and Jeff Watson Road in Caldwell County in March of 2022.
The speed limit for the Caldwell County school zone on KY 91 is currently 55 mph outside school hours and 35 mph during school hours.
But now, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is changing the limit outside of school hours to 45 mph.
Engineers with the transportation cabinet say they looked at the area again and found that the speed limit reduction was the right thing to do.
However, back in April of 2022, KYTC conducted a speed study on the area and determined then that it should stick to 55 mph.
The decision to start the process of making the school zone 45 mph during normal hours comes on the heels of a mother's petition to lower the speed limit.
"I miss him every single morning," says Starr Brewer, Matt Brewer's mother.
His memory is forever etched on her heart and the hearts of his dad and sister.
Matt's dream was to be in the Marines and play the drums in the United States Marine Band.
But last March, he was on his way to his senior band concert when he took a left turn and was struck by another driver.
Now, Starr holds Matt's picture in her arms, grieving his loss. "I want him to be here with me, but God had another plan for him," she says.
A memorial stands right where the crash happened. There, a cross and a drum set are staked, signifying Matt's love for music and his high school band.
KYTC District 2 Chief Engineer Deneatra Henderson says the transportation cabinet reexamined the area recently.
"We had another request recently to look at the area again, and we had that meeting this morning to discuss if that's something that was the right thing to do," Henderson says.
She says it's vital for drivers to be careful, especially as students navigate these roads regularly during school hours.
"Our most precious resources are our children, and they attend the schools that are in the area within the school flashers," Henderson says. "That's why it's critical that we drive safely in those areas."
It's a fight Starr committed to because she wants every student to be safe on their way to and from school.
"I had to do this not only for him, but for all of the young drivers that are just getting their licenses and trying to come to school, whether it be to go to band, or play football, or tennis, or whatever, their basketball. Whatever these kids want to do, they should deserve safety in order to do that," Starr says.
Starr created a petition for the speed limit change for the school zone. The state says the process to change the speed limit started Wednesday. Engineers estimate it will take about three to four weeks to complete the process.