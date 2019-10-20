PADUCAH— The Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky held Walk-N-Roll on Saturday on Paducah.
The event helps families affected by Spina Bifida, a birth defect that prevents a baby's spinal cord to develop properly.
Families came to the free event and spent time with the community.
Activities included face painting, cornhole, as well as rock painting.
Sarah Richardson described it as a humbling experience.
"So we have several kids with Spina Bifida and also several adults here with Spina Bifida that really enjoy getting the chance to get together and raise money and raise awareness." Richardson said.
All proceeds from Walk-N-Roll go to the Spina Bifida Association of Kentucky's free programs and services.