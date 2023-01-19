Can writing be an alternative to surgery when treating chronic pain? One orthopedic spine surgeon believes it can be.
One in five adults in the US suffers with chronic pain, defined as pain that carries on for longer than 12 weeks despite medication or treatment.
It's the number one cause of disability and disease burden globally.
Sometimes chronic pain has an obvious cause, like a long-lasting illnesses such as arthritis or cancer. Injuries can also cause chronic pain.
Other times, the cause might not be as easy to pinpoint.
People with chronic pain describe their pain in many different ways, such as: aching, burning, shooting, squeezing, stiffness, stinging, or throbbing.
It often leads to other symptoms and conditions like anxiety, depression, fatigue, insomnia, or mood swings.
Pain is the main reason people go to a doctor — but many don’t find adequate relief because only a handful of pain treatments are available.
Although opioids are effective for acute pain, they don’t work for many pain conditions and carry significant risks for addiction.
One expert says, "The data actually shows if you do surgery in the presence of untreated chronic pain, you'll make it worse 40 to 60 percent of the time."
He thinks there is a better way to treat it.
Doctor Hanscom is an orthopedic spine surgeon who believes that doctors should treat chronic pain by treating the root cause — like lack of sleep.
“Forty percent of Americans don't sleep. We know that actual lack of sleep actually causes chronic back pain, causes it. It's not the result of chronic pain. It causes chronic pain,” Hanscom explains.
He also believes in a technique called expressive writing, where you write down your thoughts and then tear them up.
This method is a form of meditation. It helps people separate from their negative thoughts, which add stress to the body — causing pain.
“I would say within four to six weeks after people started express writing, started getting better sleep, symptoms would drop down dramatically,” Hanscom reports.
And some experts say what you eat also helps.
Studies revealed turmeric, cloves, capsaicin, ginger, and fish oil can all improve chronic pain.
In fact, one study from university of Pittsburgh medical center found more than half the patients with neck or back pain who participated were able to stop taking prescription painkillers after being on fish oil supplements for 75 days.
Essential oils could also help with chronic pain, too.
A study from South Korea found eucalyptus oil reduced pain, swelling, and inflammation for patients after knee replacement surgery.
The Helping to End Addiction Long-term Initiative, or NIH Heal Initiative, hopes to find effective and non-addictive pain treatments as part of its new clinical research programs.
The NIH-funded early phase pain investigation clinical network is a $50 million nationwide web of 12 pain research programs which work to quickly and efficiently conduct simultaneous multisite research studies to evaluate a variety of pain treatments.
It will test not only medications, but also surgical interventions, devices, and even totally new approaches like cell-based therapies. Some may even be repurposed drugs, tested before for other conditions.