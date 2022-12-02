PADUCAH — The Spirit of Giving toy drive is going on right now, collecting gifts for children and teens in the Local 6 area. You can donate at participating Regions Bank locations through Dec. 16, and we've added another opportunity to give coming up next week!
To help meet our goal of 8,000 toys, we will host a one-day Spirit of Giving drop off on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the WPSD Local 6 station at 100 Television Lane in Paducah.
Volunteers from Regions Bank will be on hand to collect toy and teen gift donations in the WPSD parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
If you can't make it out to the TV station that day, you'll be able to drop of your donations to participating Regions Bank locations in west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri and northwest Tennessee.
Click here for more details, including the full list of participating Regions Bank locations and the list of community service organizations that will distribute the donations to local families.