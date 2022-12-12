Have you donated to this year's Spirit of Giving toy drive yet? The drive to provide local children and teens in need with Christmas gifts continues until Friday, Dec. 16.
Our goal this year is to collect 8,000 gifts. As of Monday afternoon, 6,700 gifts have been donated so far, including 225 that were donated during the Spirit of Giving Day at the Local 6 station last week.
Here's how you can help us reach our goal to make spirits bright for kids in the Local 6 area.
While you're out doing your Christmas shopping or other errands, pick up an extra toy or gift while you're at the store.
Then, drop it off at any participating Regions Bank location in the Local 6 area.
For more information about the Spirit of Giving Drive, including Regions locations accepting donations, a list of the service organizations that will be distributing the toys and ideas of gifts you can donate for teens, click here.