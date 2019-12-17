PADUCAH — After more than 8,000 toys were donated during the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, some of those toys are going to deserving families this week.
Starfish Orphan Ministry in Paducah, which received some of those toys, is allowing families to come this week to bring those toys home. Each family can pick three toys per child (two small toys and a large toy), two stocking stuffers per child, and three pieces of candy per child.
Alissa Jones was one of the moms who visited Starfish Orphan Ministry Tuesday morning to bring home some toys. She has two children: 4-year-old Quemari and nearly 1-year-old Nevaeh.
"Very excited. They're going to be very happy when they wake up, especially just to see all those gifts under the tree," said Jones.
Another mom who picked out toys for her kids was Jimmilyn Lee. She knew her two daughters, 8-year-old Jasmine and 6-year-old Leila, will be thrilled.
"'Wow mom!'" said Lee of what she expects her children's reaction to be. "It just makes me happy to see them happy, and that's all that matters to me."
Lee knows how much toys can mean for children.
"I'm sure they go to school and they hear, well, you know, 'Santa's gonna' bring me this' or 'Santa's gonna' bring me that.' And it just breaks my heart that some kids won't have Christmas," said Lee.
And Jones knows what the donations mean for her.
"It says that we are a very strong community, and it makes me feel joyful," said Jones. "Don't ever be ashamed in getting assistance or help. It's always good to share. This is a time of the season to give."
Starfish Orphan Ministry prioritizes giving the toys to families with single parents or families with absent parents — such as situations when the parent is incarcerated, necessitating other family members, like grandparents, to raise the children.
Families interested in applying to receive toys can visit Starfish Orphan Ministry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Wednesday and Thursday. Starfish Orphan Ministry is at 1,000 Broadway St. in Paducah. Applicants donot have to be Paducah or McCracken County residents.
In addition to toys from the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, Starfish Orphan Ministry has also received toy donations from other sources. You can learn more about the nonprofit by visiting starfishorphanministry.org.